Cowboys' final Week 17 injury report rules out 5 players for Christmas

The Dallas Cowboys are less than 24 hours away from the team's penultimate game of the season. Dallas will make the trip to Northwest Stadium to take on the NFC East rival Washington Commanders.

Ahead of the team's trip to Landover, Maryland, it released the final injury report for Week 17.

The Cowboys officially ruled out five players for Thursday afternoon's game, while four others are listed as questionable. The list includes several key players.

Among those ruled out are star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who suffered a concussion in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

With the team officially eliminated from playoff contention, it will be interested to see if the Cowboys decide to take a conservative approach and keep the players on the sideline so they can fully rest up and heal heading into the offseason.

A full look at the Cowboys' final injury report for Week 17 can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys Week 17 injury report

Cowboys injury report for today. 5 players ruled out for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Je1QWYPDnL — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 24, 2025

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Commanders is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Netflix.

Ian Eagle will be joined by former NFL stars Nate Burleson and Matt Ryan on the call, while Sara Walsh and Melanie Collins will provide updates from the sidelines throughout the night.

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders TV & viewing info

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform in their Christmas costumes during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Date: Thursday, December 25

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Landover, Maryland

Venue: Northwest Stadium

TV Channel: Netflix

Betting Odds: Cowboys -5.5 | O/U: 50.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

