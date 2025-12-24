Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders, Week 17 betting odds & preview

There are just two games left in the regular season as the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders will kick off Week 17 in a Christmas Day showdown.

The two NFC East rivals are already eliminated from the postseason, which wasn't the expectation when the schedule was announced. The Cowboys, who missed the playoffs in 2024, were expected to contend for a spot this season with a healthy Dak Prescott back under center.

Washington was also supposed to be a contender after making it to the NFC Championship Game last season, which was their first year under head coach Dan Quinn.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Week 17 expert pick roundup

While the stakes aren't what we hoped for, the matchup is still going to be fun to watch as two heated rivals square off for a holiday showdown. That said, let's check out who is favored heading into this game and what fans should expect to see on the field.

Cowboys favored on the road against a beat-up Commanders squad

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott scrambles against the Washington Commanders. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Spread: Dallas -7.0

O/U: 50.5

ML: DAL -340

The Cowboys go into this game as a touchdown favorite, which is more of an indication of their opponent than anything they've done. The Commanders have battled injuries all season, which is why they're expected to turn to veteran journeyman Josh Johnson at quarterback.

With Jayden Daniels already out, the Commanders turned to Marcus Mariota. Now, Mariota is dealing with a hand and quad injury. The 39-year-old Johnson hasn't started a game since 2021, which is why Dallas has the edge in this one.

Don't expect this to be easy, even though it should be

Washington Commanders quarterback Josh Johnson practices before the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

It’s easy to look at Johnson starting and assume the Cowboys will cruise, but that’s probably not how this matchup unfolds.

MORE: Dak Prescott says he'd 'fight' Brian Schottenheimer over key Cowboys decision

Dallas has struggled with every quarterback they've faced this season, with Russell Wilson lighting up their defense just weeks before being benched. They also couldn't slow down Jacoby Brissett when he filled in for an injured Kyler Murray earlier this season.

For that reason, fans should expect this to be a close one. In the end, Dallas has the offense to pull out the win, but look for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to seal his fate with another frustrating outing.

Cowboys' latest Week 17 injury report downgrades rising star vs Commanders

3 Dallas Cowboys playing for their jobs next season entering Week 17

3 Dallas Cowboys snubbed from the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl

3 teams that could target George Pickens if Cowboys let star WR walk

Cowboys-Commanders Week 17 uniform matchup to make franchise history