Cowboys' Ryan Flournoy speaks out on dirty hit that led to Chargers LB suspension

Dallas Cowboys rising star receiver Ryan Flournoy dodged a bullet in the team's Week 16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Flournoy was on the receiving end of a dirty hit that left him fearing he suffered a serious injury.

Flournoy was hit by Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman, and the team feared he may have suffered a major knee injury. Flournoy previously tore his ACL in college. Luckily, Flournoy avoided a major injury, but Perryman could not escape NFL punishment and was suspended for two games for "repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players."

An MRI revealed Flournoy suffered a sprained knee, and he is hopeful that he can play on Christmas when the team returns to action against the Washington Commanders.

When asked what he thought about Perryman's suspension, Flournoy revealed the two men spoke after the game and there are no hard feelings.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy celebrates a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“I actually did hear that,” Flournoy said, via the Star-Telegram. “To clear stuff up, he did come and apologize after the game. That just shows his character and sportsmanship.

"In the moment, I was heated. Like, why didn’t he just touch me? But he apologized, and I forgive him for it.”

It's going to be interesting to see what the Cowboys decide to do with Flournoy for the remainder of the season as he deas with the knee injury, because with the postseason hopes gone, it may be wise for the team to protect their rising star from further injury, even if he wants to play.

Dallas makes a quick turnaround from Sunday's loss, with a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff against the Commanders set for Christmas on Netflix.

Ryan Flournoy's breakout 2025 campaign

Dallas Cowboys wide receivers Ryan Flournoy and George Pickens celebrate a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This season, Flournoy is enjoying a breakout campaign with the Cowboys in his second year. Before his injury on Sunday afternoon, Flournoy had hauled in 35 catches for 407 yards and four touchdowns in 2025. He has seen an increased role in the offense in recent weeks.

Flournoy entered the league as a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Southeast Missouri State.

Last season, Flournoy appeared in 11 games with one start, hauling in just 10 catches for 102 yards. With the increased reps as the season winds down, it will be interesting to see how he continues to develop in 2026 as the team's clear WR3.

