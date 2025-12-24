Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Week 17 expert pick roundup
On Christmas Day, the Dallas Cowboys will visit the Washington Commanders for a Week 17 showdown. When schedule makers put this one on the calendar, they likely had high hopes for a showdown that would be critical to playoff seeding.
That's not going to be the case as the 6-8-1 Cowboys and the 4-11 Commanders are both eliminated from the postseason. Still, it should be an interesting matchup between two divisional rivals looking to finish the season on a high note.
MORE: Cowboys moving Tyler Smith to LT permanently is 'illegal' under CBA?
With the game approaching, Dallas is favored to win, but who do the experts think will be victorious? Let's answer that question with a roundup of expert picks.
Sports Illustrated
Clare Brennan: Cowboys
Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
Conor Orr: Cowboys
John Pluym: Cowboys
Matt Verderame: Cowboys
Iain MacMillan: Commanders
Peter Dewey: Cowboys
SI's picks use the moneyline as the gauge, which currently stands at -330 for the Cowboys and +265 for the Commanders. It's pretty heavy toward Dallas, with just one member of the crew selecting the home team.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
ESPN
Matt Bowen: Cowboys
Mike Clay: Cowboys
Dan Graziano: Cowboys
Pamela Maldanado: Cowboys
Eric Moody: Cowboys
Not every expert has turned in their picks just yet at ESPN, but the ones who did all see the Cowboys walking out with the win.
USA Today
Jordan Mendoza: Cowboys (-7)
Tyler Dragon: Cowboys (-7)
Blake Schuster: Commanders (+7)
Jon Hoefling: Commanders (+7)
Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys (-7)
Christopher Bumbaca: Cowboys (-7)
A couple of the experts at USA Today are picking the Commanders, including Blake Schuster. He says this feels like a good spot for a home team to score a big upset.
"The Commanders might not have much to play for, but demoralizing the Cowboys on Christmas will get any fanbase excited. This is a decent spot for a home dog on a short week." - Schuster
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' latest Week 17 injury report downgrades rising star vs Commanders
3 Dallas Cowboys playing for their jobs next season entering Week 17
3 Dallas Cowboys snubbed from the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl
3 teams that could target George Pickens if Cowboys let star WR walk
Cowboys-Commanders Week 17 uniform matchup to make franchise history
Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.