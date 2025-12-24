Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Week 17 expert pick roundup

On Christmas Day, the Dallas Cowboys will visit the Washington Commanders for a Week 17 showdown. When schedule makers put this one on the calendar, they likely had high hopes for a showdown that would be critical to playoff seeding.

That's not going to be the case as the 6-8-1 Cowboys and the 4-11 Commanders are both eliminated from the postseason. Still, it should be an interesting matchup between two divisional rivals looking to finish the season on a high note.

With the game approaching, Dallas is favored to win, but who do the experts think will be victorious? Let's answer that question with a roundup of expert picks.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes the ball against the Washington Commanders. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Clare Brennan: Cowboys

Mitch Goldich: Cowboys

Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys

Conor Orr: Cowboys

John Pluym: Cowboys

Matt Verderame: Cowboys

Iain MacMillan: Commanders

Peter Dewey: Cowboys

SI's picks use the moneyline as the gauge, which currently stands at -330 for the Cowboys and +265 for the Commanders. It's pretty heavy toward Dallas, with just one member of the crew selecting the home team.

Dallas Cowboys NT Kenny Clark, DE Donovan Ezeiruaku, and DE Solomon Thomas sack Washington Commanders QB Marcus Mariota. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Matt Bowen: Cowboys

Mike Clay: Cowboys

Dan Graziano: Cowboys

Pamela Maldanado: Cowboys

Eric Moody: Cowboys

Not every expert has turned in their picks just yet at ESPN, but the ones who did all see the Cowboys walking out with the win.

Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens celebrates after a play against Washington Commanders DBs Quan Martin and Marshon Lattimore. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jordan Mendoza: Cowboys (-7)

Tyler Dragon: Cowboys (-7)

Blake Schuster: Commanders (+7)

Jon Hoefling: Commanders (+7)

Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys (-7)

Christopher Bumbaca: Cowboys (-7)

A couple of the experts at USA Today are picking the Commanders, including Blake Schuster. He says this feels like a good spot for a home team to score a big upset.

"The Commanders might not have much to play for, but demoralizing the Cowboys on Christmas will get any fanbase excited. This is a decent spot for a home dog on a short week." - Schuster

