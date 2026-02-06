Cowboys Legend Outlines How Dallas Can Reach Super Bowl by Next Year

The Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl drought will officially reach 30 years later this week. Despite promising flashes throughout the 2025-26 NFL season, the Cowboys failed to reach the postseason for the second consecutive year due to one of the worst defenses in franchise history.

Could an offseason retool be all the franchise needs to make it back to the big game? After all, the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks didn't qualify for the playoffs last year, and now both squads are on the cusp of winning it all.

If anyone knows what it takes to compete at the highest level, it's Cowboys legend and Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin. The former star was a pivotal piece on Dallas' three most recent Super Bowl teams in the 1990s.

Irvin is confident in the current direction of the team but believes there are a few puzzles for the Cowboys to solve to return to competing at the highest level.

Michael Irvin Lays Out How Cowboys Can Return To Super Bowl

In an exclusive interview with Bleacher Report, Irvin revealed he recently met with head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

"I was just with Coach Schottenheimer for dinner the other night talking about what we need going forward," Irving said. "I love where they're at offensively. We saw the makings of a real potent offense. Now, what we have to do is solidify that with more consistency."

Irvin outlined two key action items that the Cowboys need to take care of over the coming months.

Obviously, a key priority is retaining star wide receiver George Pickens, who blossomed while playing with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. Pickens will command a massive contract, but the offense's production with him on the field is hard to deny.

The main issue facing the franchise is a hole on defense. Dallas has addressed its coaching staff, bringing in defensive coordinator Christian Parker and a slew of assistants. Now, the Cowboys have to add talent as there's work to do at all three levels.

If Dallas makes the right decisions, it could very well find itself right where New England and Seattle are.

"The No. 1 thing for Jerry Jones, and I'm going to make sure he understands it, is you've got to get George Pickens signed and in camp so they can start off with one mindset with everybody aligned and everybody ready," Irvin said.

"And then take these resources that you got from the Micah Parsons situation to add to those two defensive tackles to attack the middle of the offense," Irvin added. "You do that, then you've got a chance to be in this game next year."

With free agency right around the corner and the NFL Draft not too far off, the Cowboys have to act quickly.

