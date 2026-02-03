Cowboys Interview OLB Coach From NCAA Defensive Powerhouse

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys are casting a wide net in their search for new coaches.

After hiring former Philadelphia Eagles defensive passing game coordinator Christian Parker as their new defensive coordinator, they started bringing in highly-respected assistant coaches.

Parker and the Cowboys recently hired Derrick Ansley as their passing game coordinator after he had success with the Green Bay Packers. They also landed former Arizona Cardinals assistant Ryan Smith, who previously worked for Curt Cignetti, as their cornerback coach. On Monday, they added another coach, bringing in Marcus Dixon as their defensive line coach following a stint under Brian Flores with the Minnesota Vikings.

Now, they have their sights set on a position coach from an SEC powerhouse. On Tuesday, Dallas interviewed Chidera Uzo-Diribe, who is the outside linebacker coach for the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Cowboys are scheduled to have an in-person interview with Georgia outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe on Tuesday for spot on Christian Parker's staff, per source. He was an assistant at SMU, TCU before going to Georgia in 2022. Cowboys' thorough search continues. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) February 2, 2026

Anyone who pays attention to the NFC East shouldn't be surprised by this development. Parker, who spent the past two years with the Eagles, has coached multiple Georgia products.

Philadelphia has made no secret of its fondness for Bulldogs with players such as Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Azeez Ojulari, Nolan Smith, and Kelee Ringo. Adding Uzo-Diribe would only help Dallas look harder at one of the premier collegiate defenses, which is never a bad idea.

In addition to coaching outside linebackers at Georgia, Uzo-Diribe was a defensive line coach for SMU and TCU. His coaching career began at Colorado, where he played previously, as a grad assistant.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 32 in the NFL in passing defense, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.

