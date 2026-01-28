Reality of Key Cowboys Coach Being Poached From Staff Getting Closer

The Dallas Cowboys have been reshuffling their coaching staff since the end of the NFL regular season, with the defensive staff at the forefront of the changes.

From hiring new defensive coordinator Christian Parker to defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton leaving for the Tennessee Titans, and parting ways with three — defensive pass game coordinator Andre Curtis, secondary/cornerbacks coach David Overstreet, and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi — the changes could now be coming to the offense.

Over the past few days, Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells has become a hot commodity.

Wells, who led the West Team to a victory in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Tuesday night, has interviewed for the offensive coordinator job with the division rival Washington Commanders and former colleague Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers, is now getting another interview.

West quarterback Mark Gronowski and West head coach Lunda Wells with their trophies after at the Ford Center at the Star. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Wells is now set to interview with the New York Jets for their offensive coordinator openings.

Wells is a highly-respected coach who played a role in the development of players like Jake Ferguson and Brevyn Spann-Ford, and he showed his prowess as a play-caller in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

If the Cowboys do lose Wells to the Commanders, Steelers, or Jets, it will be a tough loss for Schottenheimer's coaching staff, but it also provides another opening for another young, rising coach to step into a coveted role.

Whatever Wells ultimately decides to do, he has earned the opportunity to advance his coaching career and it's understandable for him to pursue a continued rising up the coaching ranks. Let's just hope it's not in the NFC East, where he would coach alongside former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. That would just add insult to injury.

Dallas Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells and tight end Jake Ferguson at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

