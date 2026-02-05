Update on NFL International Series Could Have Cowboys Making History
Earlier this week, it seemed as though the Dallas Cowboys were going to be heading to Mexico City as part of the NFL International Series.
The Cowboys have played in Mexico City three times, although all of those contests were in the preseason. Still, their following in the country is huge and Jerry Jones has expressed an interest in returning.
Now it's clear this won't happen. Nick Harris quoted ESPN's John Sutcliffe, saying the Cowboys are not going to Mexico. Harris added that they won't be in Melbourne, Australia, either. While that was a possibility, it will instead be the Los Angeles Rams and one of their NFC West rivals.
Cowboys could play in first game in Rio de Janeiro
The good news for those who want to see Dallas play in one of these contests is that it's still expected to happen. Harris quoted Sutcliffe, who believes Brazil is in play.
“I know Dallas is not going to Mexico, and the idea is Brazil,” Sutcliffe said in a report (translated from Spanish)
The NFL has played two games in São Paulo, Brazil. The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers made history by playing there in 2024, and the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs squared off in 2025.
This year, the league is making a change as they're going to have their first game in Rio de Janeiro. If the Cowboys are chosen for this game, it would be a history-making event.
Cowboys rarely featured in international games
Despite their popularity, the Cowboys have played in only one regular-season international game. This was in 2014, when they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 31-17 in Wembley Stadium.
The primary reason falls on Jones, who has been reluctant to surrender a home game. Perhaps that changes this year.
