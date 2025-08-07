Dallas Cowboys offensive line embraces challenge of training camp injuries
The Dallas Cowboys' offensive line has been hit hard with injuries early in training, with multiple starters forced to miss time. Starting left tackle Tyler Guyton suffered a setback that puts his status for the NFL regular season opener in jeopardy.
While the injuries have been piling up, the team is not letting it serve as a distraction.
Cowboys offensive line coach Conor Riley discussed all of the injuries the team is battling and how the team is approaching its preparations with the next man up.
“I guess it's a challenge, but I'm going to answer a question with a question: Who's going to feel sorry for the Dallas Cowboys? So why would I feel sorry for us? We got professionals in that room. When an opportunity arises, you never know when that's gonna be, you better be prepared," Riley said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
"That's been the consistent messaging. And I'm not gonna feel bad for myself. I don't want our guys to feel bad for themselves. It's, hey, next guy's up, and any adversity that you may face in that role, then you need to grow and get better in spite of it.”
It's a positive approach for the team and keeps everyone prepared at all times.
After the way Dallas was decimated by injuries during the disappointing 2024 team, they should be used to dealing with the adversity.
And let's see if the team can potentially find a hidden gem with more opportunities now available.
