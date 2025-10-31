Cowboys fan favorite Cooper Beebe rocks epic Nacho Libre Halloween costume
The Dallas Cowboys' offensive line is expected to return to full strength with starting center Cooper Beebe preparing to re-enter the lineup in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
Beebe has been practicing throughout the week, and on Friday afternoon he was in good spirits. More specifically, Beebe was in the Halloween spirit and brought his best costume to the locker room.
The former third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft pulled up to the locker room in a full Nacho Libre luchador costume, a nod to the 2006 comedy starring Jack Black.
Fellow offensive lineman Rob Jones, who is on injured reserve after suffering a broken bone in his neck during training camp, documented the incredible Halloween look on social media.
Media members who were present for Saturday's walkthrough couldn't get enough of Beebe's epic look, and several photos began making the rounds on social media.
You have to love offensive linemen.
While Beebe was in a great mood for the holiday, the coaching staff and team were also feeling good with the star center participating in Friday's walkthrough, remaining on schedule to return this week.
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones noted Beebe will be suiting up in Week 9 "barring any setback," and he was close to playing a week ago against the Denver Broncos.
Cooper Beebe injury details
Beebe has not played since suffering a lateral sprain and a bone fracture in his right foot during the team's overtime win over the New York Giants back in Week 2.
Now that he is set to return, the Cowboys' offensive line will finally be back to full strength.
Beebe entered his rookie season competing for the job in training camp despite never playing the position during his time in college at Kansas State. He immediately impressed the coaching staff and was inserted into the starting lineup, instantly becoming a fan favorite.
Throughout his time in Dallas, Beebe has racked up 18 starts.
