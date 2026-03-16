Cowboys' Maxx Crosby Pipe Dream Appears Officially Squandered

Entering the NFL offseason, the Dallas Cowboys were considered potential suitors for Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby. While the team made an offer for the pass rusher, it wasn't enough for the Raiders, who ultimately traded him to the Baltimore Ravens.

But when that trade fell apart, there was some hope that trade talks could be reignited. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones did not completely shut the door on the possibility, but he made it clear that it was unlikely. Now, the latest news on the Crosby front is that the Crosby pipe dream is virtually dead.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated appears to have officially closed the door on any hope of a deal ever coming to fruition.

"Could someone come along and offer the ransom number for Crosby? Sure, but I don’t see that being likely," Breer wrote. "That’s mostly because, now that it’s public knowledge that Crosby failed his physical, another coach or GM is going to be leery about taking anything near the sort of swing that Baltimore was initially prepared to take."

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

He continued, "Also, some of the fractured trust between Crosby and the Raiders was rebuilt organically last week, when the team showed the five-time Pro Bowler that it had his back, in reaching out and offering any help he needed after the Ravens backed out of the trade."

While some were hoping that Crosby could be a Cowboy, the Ravens debacle could turn out to be a blessing in disguise. If the Ravens had never jumped in, there's a real chance Jerry Jones would have been tempted to make the move. Now, with the baggage surrounding the situation, as of the allure surrounding the move is gone.

Last season, Crosby recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for a loss, 20 quarterback hits, and 10 sacks in 15 games. While the slim hope of landing Crosby appears to now officially be dead, there are still some intriguing options for the Cowboys.

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly open to trading Pro Bowl EDGE Jonathan Greenard, while former New York Giants defensive captain Bobby Okereke is also available as a free agent. If the team wants to get creative, inquiring about a potential trade for someone like Pittsburgh Steelers edge Alex Highsmith could be a strong move.

Regardless of what direction the team goes with Crosby out of the picture, it's no secret that the Cowboys need to continue improving on defense.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.