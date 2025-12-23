Cowboys' defense called out for one major failure during 2025 season

The Dallas Cowboys' putrid defense has been a talking point for the team throughout the entirety of the 2025-26 NFL season, with the unit shouldering blame for failing to provide the necessary support for Dak Prescott and the team's offense.

Prescott and the Cowboys' offense have put together a strong season, but they are being forced to be perfect with the defense's inability to get any stops.

With the team officially eliminated from the playoffs, it is time for the Cowboys to go into full evaluation mode, taking a close look at the players and coaching staff as the team determines who should be a part of the team's for future.

When speaking to the media on Monday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer shared his thoughts on one major issue for the defense that has held the team back.

For Schottenheimer, the defense's inability to generate turnovers has been one glaring failure.

"When you look at where we are with creating turnovers, it starts with that — we have to hit the quarterback to make him make errant throws or get strip sacks," Schottenheimer told the media.

This season, the Cowboys have only forced 11 turnovers, which is the third worst in the league. The Cowboys trail only the Washington Commanders and New York Jets in the takeaway category.

The Jets have just three wins this season, while the Commanders have tallied four. Without generating turnovers, the Cowboys aren't allowing Prescott and the offense to ever take advantage of short fields. They are also allowing opposing defense's extra time to rest on the sidlines while their offense is on the field.

A lot of the issues start with scheme, and a lack of blitzing, which is yet another reason the Cowboys strongly need to consider moving on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus in the offseason.

Dallas Cowboys 2025 defensive ranks

Total Defense: Ranked No. 29, allowing 374.9 yards per game and 45 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: Ranked No. 32, allowing 254.8 passing yards per game and a league-high 31 passing touchdowns.

Rushing Defense: Ranked No. 18, allowing 120.1 rushing yards per game and 19 rushing touchdowns, the second most in the league.

