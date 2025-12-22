Stephen Jones' comments on Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus could point toward pink slip

The Dallas Cowboys were officially eliminated from NFL playoff contention over the weekend, leaving the team in roster evaluation mode with just two games remaining in the regular season.

One person who has been under the microscope all year has been defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who has led one of the worst defensive units in the league. With the team's defensive struggles, the high-flying offense was left at a disadvantage and never had appropriate support.

Entering the offseason the Cowboys front office will need to evaluate Eberflus and the defense to determine whether he should return in 2026.

Recent comments from Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones, however, make one thing clear: The front office is not happy with the defensive effort, and Eberflus' scheme does not play to the advantage of the team's talent.

With Jones' comments, Eberflus' future in Dallas looks like it could be winding down.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"The big disappointment has been our defense," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "We just haven’t been able to get an identity and do things we need to do to win football games.

"It’s just about making sure that we’re running the scheme that complements our players’ skill sets the best, because there’s no question we have some pieces … that we have to utilize."

When you pair the comments with those made by Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones following Sunday afternoon's game, the front office is not hiding that it will consider all options when the season wraps up.

But first, we'll have to see how the team performs in the final two games, beginning with a showdown against the division rival Washington Commanders on Christmas Day.

Dallas Cowboys 2025 defensive ranks

Total Defense: Ranked No. 29, allowing 374.9 yards per game and 45 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: Ranked No. 32, allowing 254.8 passing yards per game and a league-high 31 passing touchdowns.

Rushing Defense: Ranked No. 18, allowing 120.1 rushing yards per game and 19 rushing touchdowns, the second most in the league.

