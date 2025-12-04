Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions, Week 14 betting odds & preview

It’s another Thursday night showdown for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14. After a huge win at home over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving, they hit the road this week to take on the Detroit Lions.

Detroit also played on Thanksgiving, although they suffered a loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. That dropped their record to 7-5, putting them a half-game ahead of the Cowboys as both teams chase a playoff spot.

MORE: Cowboys rookie CB has put Trevon Diggs' job in danger

Neither team would claim a spot if the season ended today, but the chances of getting in drop dramatically for the losing franchise. That essentially makes this a “must-win,” which only adds to excitement.

With the stage set, let’s dive in and see which team is favored and explore what fans should expect on Thursday Night Football.

Odds are against the Dallas Cowboys as they head into Detroit

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws during the second half against the Detroit Lions. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Despite being the hottest team in the NFL right now, the Cowboys are the underdogs. Their 2-4 record on the road compared to the 4-2 record at home for the Lions is surely a factor. Still, oddsmakers expect it to be close with a 3-point spread.

Spread: Dallas +3.0

O/U: 54.5

ML: DAL +140

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Expect this one to get chippy

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff lines up under center during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys. | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Both teams are explosive on offense, while they have question marks on defense. The Lions have been better than Dallas overall on defense, but they struggle at stopping the passing game in the red zone.

The Cowboys should be able to exploit that, but this one could come down to the run game. Each team will want to impose its will in what’s become a heated rivalry. That could result in some extra pushing and shoving after the whistle, and if Dallas is going to win, they have to keep calm and remain focused.

Date: Thursday, December 4

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Ford Field

TV Channel: Prime Video

Cowboys-Lions opening Week 14 odds continue underestimating Dallas

Cowboys down two key players in initial injury report for Week 14 vs Lions

Dak Prescott's NFL MVP odds skyrocket amid Cowboys' 3-game surge

Matt Eberflus has been true catalyst behind Cowboys’ 3-game surge

Cowboys' latest roster move could be bad sign for fan-favorite rookie