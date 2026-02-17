Dallas Cowboys Begin Pivotal Phase in Keeping Star Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys have a couple of dilemmas to figure out over the next couple of months.

Of everything on the list, arguably the biggest goal is to keep the offense relatively intact. The Cowboys had a high-octane attack last season, led by the combination of quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and wide receiver George Pickens.

Pickens had a career year after the Cowboys acquired him from the Pittsburgh Steelers last summer. The young pass-catcher finished top-5 in the league in receiving yards.

Wth Pickens going into free agency, he's earned a massive contract. Whether that will be in Dallas or not is still up for debate.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens

There's no doubt that the Cowboys want to keep Pickens in the Lone Star State. It will just take a hefty check from owner Jerry Jones to make it happen.

Dallas does have a few options at its disposal, including the franchise tag. Earlier this month, news broke that the Cowboys are expected to tag Pickens, which seems like the most likely resolution at this time.

That window has officially opened, meaning it's time for fans to be on Pickens watch.

Franchise Tag Window Opens As Dallas Prepares For George Pickens Decision

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens

As of Tuesday, teams around the NFL can officially designate their franchise tags for the 2026 season. This is the beginning of a two-week period that will last until 4:00 p.m. ET on March 3, just a few days before free agent deals can be finalized.

The price of the tags is established by the top five annual salaries at each respective position. As of now, tagging Pickens would cost the Cowboys around $28.8 million. His projected contract in free agency could reach as much as $31-$36 million annually.

Jones, head coach Brian Scottenheimer, and quarterback Dak Prescott have all spoken highly of Pickens. The former second-round pick hasn't shut the door on his return to Dallas either.

It's in the interest of both parties to make this process as quick and painless as possible. The franchise tag could be the first path to extending Pickens long-term. Either way, the Cowboys want to make sure he's in the building for the offseason program and training camp.

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens

Pickens still has another level he can elevate his game to with the Cowboys. He will still be just 25 years old as he goes into his second contract and fifth year in the NFL.

In 65 career appearances, Pickens has caught 267 passes for 4,270 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl after his prolific campaign this past season.

