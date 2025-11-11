Cowboy Roundup: Emotional team meeting, Crucial stretch for NFL Draft placement
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We are getting closer to the team returning to the practice field following the Week 10 bye, and we will get our first look at the revamped defense following the NFL trade deadline.
There have been a lot of moving pieces for the Cowboys in the past week, so it's going to be interesting to see how it all plays out.
While we wait to see what the team puts into place leading into the Week 11 showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, let's take a spin around the web at some of the latest news and headlines making waves online and across social media.
Emotional team meeting
The Cowboys reportedly held a team meeting on Monday to regroup following the death of Marshawn Kneeland. Tommy Yarish of the team's official website had the news.
“Extremely proud of coach [Brian Schottenheimer] for how he conducted today, just bringing therapists in the building, bringing people who we needed in the building and just letting us be our true emotions," defensive end Solomon Thomas said of head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
"Giving us a safe place to let everyone know what's going on inside. I haven't been around a program that's done something like that before, and [it's] a testament to [Schottenheimer] and his love for us because we needed that today. We needed a day just to be human and to cry and to let everyone know how we felt. Extremely draining and hard day, hard for everyone involved, hard for everyone who loved Marshawn. So it just meant a lot for [Schottenheimer] to conduct the day like that."
Crucial stretch for NFL Draft placement
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at how the team's final eight games are important because of the impact it will have on the team's NFL draft position.
"The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to win all of these football games, no doubt, but at some point we have to be honest with ourselves, correct? In the final eight games of the season, the Cowboys play five teams that are .500 or better, and with an NFC that is loaded at the top, it is just going to be almost impossible for this team to overcome that and make the playoffs."
