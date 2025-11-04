Cowboy Roundup: Fan reaction to Week 9 disasterclass, Bold trade options
Happy NFL Trade Deadline Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Well, as happy as a day like today can be. The Cowboys put up another stinker on Monday Night Football, falling to the Arizona Cardinals, 27-17, as the rollercoaster ride of a season continues.
The Cowboys' loss was a letdown in every aspect, with the offense, defense, and coaching staff all failing to find their groove.
The loss comes less than 24 hours ahead of the trade deadline, and Jerry Jones will have to decide whether he will follow through on being "open for business" as either a buyer or a seller.
At this point, the team's playoff hopes are very slim, so stockpiling NFL draft picks could be the wiser move, but Jerry is a wildcard, and you never know what "The Gambler" has up his sleeve or pulls out of thin air.
We'll find out in a matter of hours.
While we wait to see the fallout from Week 9 and the chaos that the deadline brings, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and across social media.
Fan reaction to Week 9 disasterclass
Cowboys fans were not impressed with the team's effort or performance during its Week 9 loss to the Cardinals, and they were sure to let their voices be heard on social media.
Blogging the Boys put together some of the top fan reactions from the night.
Bold trade options for immediate impact
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at some bold trades that could change everything, and why the Cowboys need to go big to prove a point.
"Each move would fill a critical void: Crosby would restore Dallas’s edge pressure, Sweat would anchor the interior alongside Kenny Clark and Osa Odighizuwa, and Fitzpatrick would take over as the Cowboys’ top safety, replacing Donovan Wilson. With tradable assets like Trevon Diggs, Jalen Tolbert, and Mazi Smith, and multiple future high draft picks, Dallas has both the means and the motivation to make major moves before the 2025 trade deadline."
