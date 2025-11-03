Jerry Jones says the Dallas Cowboys made a trade but won’t share details
The Dallas Cowboys have made a trade with another team ahead of the NFL's Nov. 4 trade deadline, owner Jerry Jones said during an appearance on Sirius XM radio.
However, in typical Jerry fashion, he's creating more questions than answers.
Jones said that he won't reveal yet which team the trade is with and what players or assets are involved. This will certainly be weighing heavily on the minds of Cowboys fans during Week 9's Monday night matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
It's anyone's guess when the trade will be announced, though it will have to be before the deadline. It's also possible many Cowboys fans won't be getting their hopes up just yet in the event that the deal falls through.
Jerry Jones Says Trade Will "Immediately" Address Key Area
“Immediately it will have him on the field and it will address some of the things that have been our shortcomings," Jones said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Cowboys fans will be hoping that the mystery trade involves some star-studded names, whether that be Maxx Crosby, Trey Hendrickson or Minkah Fitzpatrick.
It's probably best not to get hopes up too high, though it's almost a guarantee that the deal was made to address the defense.
Time will tell who could be heading to Dallas and who will be departing. For now though, the Cowboys will keep sights set on the matchup with the Cardinals as they look to improve to 4-4-1.
