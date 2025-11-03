Cowboys Country

Jerry Jones says the Dallas Cowboys made a trade but won’t share details

The Dallas Cowboys have struck a deal on a trade, though Jerry Jones is leaving the details up to the imagination.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the sidelines before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the sidelines before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have made a trade with another team ahead of the NFL's Nov. 4 trade deadline, owner Jerry Jones said during an appearance on Sirius XM radio.

However, in typical Jerry fashion, he's creating more questions than answers.

Jones said that he won't reveal yet which team the trade is with and what players or assets are involved. This will certainly be weighing heavily on the minds of Cowboys fans during Week 9's Monday night matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

MORE: A potential Cowboys Pro Bowl trade target just became available

It's anyone's guess when the trade will be announced, though it will have to be before the deadline. It's also possible many Cowboys fans won't be getting their hopes up just yet in the event that the deal falls through.

Jerry Jones Says Trade Will "Immediately" Address Key Area

Jerry Jones
Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and general manager Jerry Jones stands on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

“Immediately it will have him on the field and it will address some of the things that have been our shortcomings," Jones said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Cowboys fans will be hoping that the mystery trade involves some star-studded names, whether that be Maxx Crosby, Trey Hendrickson or Minkah Fitzpatrick.

MORE: 3 reasons why Cowboys could lose to Cardinals in Week 9

It's probably best not to get hopes up too high, though it's almost a guarantee that the deal was made to address the defense.

Time will tell who could be heading to Dallas and who will be departing. For now though, the Cowboys will keep sights set on the matchup with the Cardinals as they look to improve to 4-4-1.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —

Cowboys' final Week 9 injury report lists 6 players out, including 3 starters on D

3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in pivotal Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals

3 under-the-radar candidates Cowboys must consider at NFL trade deadline

Cowboys secondary catches lucky break with major Cardinals injury news

Cowboys-Cardinals live stream options amid ESPN-YouTube TV dispute

Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

Home/News