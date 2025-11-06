Cowboys honor Marshawn Kneeland with special tribute outside The Star
The Dallas Cowboys organization is going through an unthinkable tragedy following the news that defensive end Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away on Thursday morning.
Kneeland was just 24 years old.
As the Cowboys players and staff members mourn the loss of their teammate and beloved member of the team, the franchise is paying a special tribute to Kneeland outside of the team headquarters, The Star, in Frisco.
Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News shared a photo of the star that features a black and white image of Kneeland, along with the team's official statement on his tragic death.
“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning," the team's statement reads.
"Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina, and his family.”
Our deepest condolences go out to Kneeland's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.
From humble beginnings
Kneeland, who was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, rose to stardom at Western Michigan University. Throughout his college career, Kneeland recorded 149 tackles and 12.5 sacks, earning second-team All-MAC honors in his final year.
During his college career, Kneeland gained the attention of NFL scouts and was eventually drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.
In his two years with Dallas, Kneeland appeared in 18 games and started four. He recorded 26 tackles, one sack, two fumble recoveries, and a touchdown.
In his final game, a Week 9 Monday Night Football clash against the Arizona Cardinals, Kneeland recovered a blocked punt in the endzone for a touchdown. It was the first touchdown of his career.
