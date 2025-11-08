Dallas Cowboys midseason rookie report card
The Dallas Cowboys rookie class was met with a lot of praise following the 2025 NFL draft.
Dallas was able to find value at every selection, even if their selection in the first round wasn't a flashy pick as expected. They've leaned heavily on multiple players from this class, and believe they have found some building blocks.
MORE: Cowboys' top 2026 NFL draft fits include 'top-tier,' national champion LB
That being the case, let's pause at the midway point in the season and hand out rookie grades for the players chosen in this draft.
Round 1: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
It wasn't a popular pick when announced, but Tyler Booker has been everything the Cowboys hoped he would. He missed three games due to a high ankle sprain, but has been one of the top guards in the game when healthy.
According to PFF, he's 14th in the NFL at his position with a 71.5 grade. He's fifth in run blocking and while they have him 40th in pass protection, he's given up just one sack in 288 pass block snaps. That's a home run selection.
Grade: A
Round 2: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
As good as Booker has been, Donovan Ezeiruaku might be the best rookie on this team. The Boston College product has recorded two sacks over the past three weeks and is the highest-graded rookie pass rusher, according to PFF.
MORE: Cowboys' Logan Wilson fills desperate need on Dallas defense with playmaking skillset
The future is bright for Ezeiruaku, who might benefit more than anyone from the addition of defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.
Grade: A
Round 3: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
Dallas selected Shavon Revel in the third round, knowing he was unlikely to contribute much as a rookie after tearing his ACL while at East Carolina. The good news is that he's nearing a return. The bad news is their secondary is a mess, so the Cowboys might be asking too much of him right away.
Grade: Incomplete
Round 5: Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas
This one stings.
The Cowboys added Jaydon Blue with the first of two picks in Round 5, and fans had high hopes for the speedy back out of Texas. Through nine games, Blue has been a healthy scratch five times. In his four appearances, he has 65 yards on 22 attempts and one catch for five yards.
MORE: Cowboys' Klayton Adams admits Jaydon Blue remains a mystery, for now
The only reason this one isn't an F is his 72 yards on three punt returns. That's a reminder that he still has talent, but his early play on offense has been an issue. He's also been criticized for an inability to perform in pass protection, which is key to finding success at his position.
Grade: D-
Round 5: Shemar James, LB, Florida
Jaydon Blue got all the attention when selected, but it's the other fifth-round pick who has been the late-round surprise for Dallas. Shemar James has 49 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble. He's not elite and might not be a long-term starter, but he's been much better than anticipated and should be able to carve out a larger role the more comfortable he gets.
Grade: B-
Round 6: Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon
The Cowboys added Ajani Cornelius in Round 6 and the Oregon product was able to make the roster, which is a win on his part. He wasn't able to get into any games, however, even with a myriad of injuries at the position. Not the time to give up on him, but he hasn't shown enough yet to be considered part of the future plans.
Grade: C-
Round 7: Jay Toia, DT, UCLA
Like Cornelius, the position where Dallas landed Jay Toia gives them some grace on this grade. Toia gained favor early in camp, but that had as much to do with the lack of a true nose tackle on the roster as anything he's done.
Toia not only made the 53-man roster, which isn't guaranteed for a seventh-round pick, but he's also played in four games. Unfortunately, he didn't do much in those games, recording just three tackles.
Grade: C-
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who deserve more snaps in the second half of the season
Cowboys midseason report card justifies NFL trade deadline activity
Cowboys players, coaches honor Marshawn Kneeland with locker room memorial
Updated NFC playoff picture shows just how much ground Cowboys must cover
Analyst reveals Cowboys' top remaining need following NFL trade deadline
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries