Dallas Cowboys midseason rookie report card

How have the Dallas Cowboys' rookies performed through the first half of the 2025 season?

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers.
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers. / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys rookie class was met with a lot of praise following the 2025 NFL draft.

Dallas was able to find value at every selection, even if their selection in the first round wasn't a flashy pick as expected. They've leaned heavily on multiple players from this class, and believe they have found some building blocks.

That being the case, let's pause at the midway point in the season and hand out rookie grades for the players chosen in this draft.

Round 1: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It wasn't a popular pick when announced, but Tyler Booker has been everything the Cowboys hoped he would. He missed three games due to a high ankle sprain, but has been one of the top guards in the game when healthy.

According to PFF, he's 14th in the NFL at his position with a 71.5 grade. He's fifth in run blocking and while they have him 40th in pass protection, he's given up just one sack in 288 pass block snaps. That's a home run selection.

Grade: A

Round 2: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

As good as Booker has been, Donovan Ezeiruaku might be the best rookie on this team. The Boston College product has recorded two sacks over the past three weeks and is the highest-graded rookie pass rusher, according to PFF.

The future is bright for Ezeiruaku, who might benefit more than anyone from the addition of defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Grade: A

Round 3: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

Dallas Cowboys CB Shavon Revel Jr. goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys CB Shavon Revel Jr. goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Dallas selected Shavon Revel in the third round, knowing he was unlikely to contribute much as a rookie after tearing his ACL while at East Carolina. The good news is that he's nearing a return. The bad news is their secondary is a mess, so the Cowboys might be asking too much of him right away.

Grade: Incomplete

Round 5: Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball against the Washington Commanders. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This one stings.

The Cowboys added Jaydon Blue with the first of two picks in Round 5, and fans had high hopes for the speedy back out of Texas. Through nine games, Blue has been a healthy scratch five times. In his four appearances, he has 65 yards on 22 attempts and one catch for five yards.

The only reason this one isn't an F is his 72 yards on three punt returns. That's a reminder that he still has talent, but his early play on offense has been an issue. He's also been criticized for an inability to perform in pass protection, which is key to finding success at his position.

Grade: D-

Round 5: Shemar James, LB, Florida

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James carries the ball after an interception against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James carries the ball after an interception against the Atlanta Falcons. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Jaydon Blue got all the attention when selected, but it's the other fifth-round pick who has been the late-round surprise for Dallas. Shemar James has 49 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble. He's not elite and might not be a long-term starter, but he's been much better than anticipated and should be able to carve out a larger role the more comfortable he gets.

Grade: B-

Round 6: Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl.
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cowboys added Ajani Cornelius in Round 6 and the Oregon product was able to make the roster, which is a win on his part. He wasn't able to get into any games, however, even with a myriad of injuries at the position. Not the time to give up on him, but he hasn't shown enough yet to be considered part of the future plans.

Grade: C-

Round 7: Jay Toia, DT, UCLA

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Jay Toia goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at The Star
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Jay Toia goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at The Star / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Like Cornelius, the position where Dallas landed Jay Toia gives them some grace on this grade. Toia gained favor early in camp, but that had as much to do with the lack of a true nose tackle on the roster as anything he's done.

Toia not only made the 53-man roster, which isn't guaranteed for a seventh-round pick, but he's also played in four games. Unfortunately, he didn't do much in those games, recording just three tackles.

Grade: C-

Randy Gurzi
