Predicting every Cowboys game in the second half of 2025 NFL season
The first half of the 2025 NFL season hasn't gone as anticipated for the Dallas Cowboys. In their first season under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, the Cowboys enter their Week 10 bye with a record of 3-5-1.
Defense has been the primary concern for the Cowboys, and that's why they added defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson at the NFL trade deadline. They hope these moves will strengthen their defense in 2025, but both players are under contract through the 2027 season, making this a solid move for the future as well.
MORE: Cowboys midseason report card justifies NFL trade deadline activity
For now, however, we're focused on the 2025 season. With half the games in the books, let's see what could happen after the bye week with a game-by-game prediction for the Cowboys.
Week 11: Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders (Monday Night Football)
Dallas comes out of their bye week with a prime-time showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders. They were rumored to be interested in Maxx Crosby, who will surely have a great game against them because that's how it always goes.
Despite the potential destruction from Crosby, the Cowboys pull off a narrow win, thanks in large part to their offense.
Prediction: Cowboys 31, Raiders 30
Cowboys Record: 4-5-1
Week 12: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The Cowboys made it close in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, but that had more to do with a weather delay than anything they did. In Week 12, the Eagles run them out of the building as Dallas is still trying to get their new defensive pieces acclimated.
Prediction: Eagles 41, Cowboys 20
Cowboys Record: 4-6-1
Week 13: Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Thanksgiving)
Fans will be ready to pack it in following the loss to the Eagles, which is why the Cowboys will do something unexpected and knock off Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving.
By this point in the season, Williams will be fully unleashed, and DeMarvion Overshown should have knocked the rust off. That's what allows them to finally make a key defensive stop while defeating Mahomes for the first time.
Prediction: Cowboys 38, Chiefs 31
Cowboys Record: 5-6-1
Week 14: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions (Thursday Night Football)
The Detroit Lions have become a thorn in the side of the Dallas Cowboys, and that remains the case in this prediction.
MORE: Cowboys' chances to make playoffs still on life support after trade deadline
Dallas keeps it close, but the shootout goes in favor of the Lions. There are just too many weapons for this secondary to deal with.
Prediction: Lions 44, Cowboys 37
Cowboys Record: 5-7-1
Week 15: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings (Sunday Night Football)
The roller coaster continues as the Cowboys follow up their frustrating loss against the Lions by defeating the Minnesota Vikings. A win over an NFC playoff contender allows them to stay in the hunt, but they're still on the edge.
Prediction: Cowboys 27, Vikings 24
Cowboys Record: 6-7-1
Week 16: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers
This one will wind up taking the wind out of the sails for Dallas.
MORE: Cowboys' Super Bowl 60 Odds after NFL trade deadline
A loss at home to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers is understandable, but it also ends their hopes of a winning season and any chance at the playoffs.
Prediction: Chargers 27, Cowboys 13
Cowboys Record: 6-8-1
Week 17: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
These final two games will be a test for Coach Schotty. Will the team fold after the loss to the Chargers, or fight to the end despite the playoffs being out of reach?
The answer is fight.
Dallas takes out their aggression on the Commanders and wins big. This won't mean anything in the playoff race, but it proves that Schottenheimer has the team's trust.
Prediction: Cowboys 30, Commanders 17
Cowboys Record: 7-8-1
Week 18: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
In their season finale, Dallas goes on the road and makes a statement. They needed overtime to defeat the Giants early in the season, but this time, they explode for 41 points while the defense has its best game of the year.
They finish 8-8-1, but the two-game winning streak against division rivals is encouraging.
Prediction: Cowboys 41, Giants 16
Cowboys Record: 8-8-1
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 free agents Cowboys could sign to fill remaining holes on defense
Cowboys' projected depth chart after Quinnen Williams, Logan Wilson trades
List of Cowboys' 2026 NFL draft picks after trade deadline
3 facts about new Cowboys DL Quinnen Williams you need to know
Re-examining Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons haul after trade deadline
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries