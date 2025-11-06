Cowboys Country

Predicting every Cowboys game in the second half of 2025 NFL season

How will the second half of the season unfold for the Dallas Cowboys?

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts in the first half against the Denver Broncos.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts in the first half against the Denver Broncos. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The first half of the 2025 NFL season hasn't gone as anticipated for the Dallas Cowboys. In their first season under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, the Cowboys enter their Week 10 bye with a record of 3-5-1.

Defense has been the primary concern for the Cowboys, and that's why they added defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson at the NFL trade deadline. They hope these moves will strengthen their defense in 2025, but both players are under contract through the 2027 season, making this a solid move for the future as well.

For now, however, we're focused on the 2025 season. With half the games in the books, let's see what could happen after the bye week with a game-by-game prediction for the Cowboys.

Week 11: Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders (Monday Night Football)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby reacts after a play during the second half against the Tennessee Titans.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby reacts after a play during the second half against the Tennessee Titans. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Dallas comes out of their bye week with a prime-time showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders. They were rumored to be interested in Maxx Crosby, who will surely have a great game against them because that's how it always goes.

Despite the potential destruction from Crosby, the Cowboys pull off a narrow win, thanks in large part to their offense.

Prediction: Cowboys 31, Raiders 30
Cowboys Record: 4-5-1

Week 12: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is unable to make a reception against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is unable to make a reception against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Cowboys made it close in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, but that had more to do with a weather delay than anything they did. In Week 12, the Eagles run them out of the building as Dallas is still trying to get their new defensive pieces acclimated.

Prediction: Eagles 41, Cowboys 20
Cowboys Record: 4-6-1

Week 13: Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Thanksgiving)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Fans will be ready to pack it in following the loss to the Eagles, which is why the Cowboys will do something unexpected and knock off Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving.

By this point in the season, Williams will be fully unleashed, and DeMarvion Overshown should have knocked the rust off. That's what allows them to finally make a key defensive stop while defeating Mahomes for the first time.

Prediction: Cowboys 38, Chiefs 31
Cowboys Record: 5-6-1

Week 14: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions (Thursday Night Football)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass while being pressured by Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass while being pressured by Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions have become a thorn in the side of the Dallas Cowboys, and that remains the case in this prediction.

Dallas keeps it close, but the shootout goes in favor of the Lions. There are just too many weapons for this secondary to deal with.

Prediction: Lions 44, Cowboys 37
Cowboys Record: 5-7-1

Week 15: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings (Sunday Night Football)

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. runs against Detroit Lions.
Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. runs against Detroit Lions. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The roller coaster continues as the Cowboys follow up their frustrating loss against the Lions by defeating the Minnesota Vikings. A win over an NFC playoff contender allows them to stay in the hunt, but they're still on the edge.

Prediction: Cowboys 27, Vikings 24
Cowboys Record: 6-7-1

Week 16: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert runs away from Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert runs away from Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

This one will wind up taking the wind out of the sails for Dallas.

A loss at home to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers is understandable, but it also ends their hopes of a winning season and any chance at the playoffs.

Prediction: Chargers 27, Cowboys 13
Cowboys Record: 6-8-1

Week 17: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys DT Kenny Clark, DE Donovan Ezeiruaku, and DT Solomon Thomas sack Washington Commanders QB Marcus Mariota.
Dallas Cowboys DT Kenny Clark, DE Donovan Ezeiruaku, and DT Solomon Thomas sack Washington Commanders QB Marcus Mariota. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

These final two games will be a test for Coach Schotty. Will the team fold after the loss to the Chargers, or fight to the end despite the playoffs being out of reach?

The answer is fight.

Dallas takes out their aggression on the Commanders and wins big. This won't mean anything in the playoff race, but it proves that Schottenheimer has the team's trust.

Prediction: Cowboys 30, Commanders 17
Cowboys Record: 7-8-1

Week 18: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In their season finale, Dallas goes on the road and makes a statement. They needed overtime to defeat the Giants early in the season, but this time, they explode for 41 points while the defense has its best game of the year.

They finish 8-8-1, but the two-game winning streak against division rivals is encouraging.

Prediction: Cowboys 41, Giants 16
Cowboys Record: 8-8-1

