Cowboys' top 2026 NFL draft fits include 'top-tier,' national champion LB
The Dallas Cowboys are observing the team's bye week for the 2025-26 NFL season in Week 10, following an eventful and emotional few days for the franchise. Dallas was active at the trade deadline and will now look to incorporate the team's reinforcements during the week off.
But while the team has the weekend off, the college football world will be bringing us the action to keep everyone occupied. Some of the top NFL draft prospects will be on display, which Dallas will need to keep a close eye on with two picks in the upcoming draft.
The Bleacher Report Scouting Department shared its weekly list of top NFL draft fits for every team, with linebacker getting a look for the Cowboys.
MORE: Cowboys continue defensive rebuild in post-NFL trade deadline 4-round mock draft
Dallas was named a top fit for Ohio State Buckeyes star Sonny Styles, who is a versatile player projected to go in the first round.
Not only is Styles, who is a former defensive back, excellent in coverage, but he also excels against the run.
Other linebackers mentioned as potential good fits are Georgia Bulldogs star CJ Allen and Deontae Lawson of the Alabama Crimson Tide.
MORE: Analyst reveals Cowboys' top remaining need following NFL trade deadline
Sonny Styles, linebacker, Ohio State
Styles is the son of former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Styles and the brother of Buckeyes cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. During the 2024 national championship season, Styles earned second-team All-Big 12 honors.
"Styles is an impressive athlete with the necessary skills to be an excellent coverage linebacker in the NFL and a top-tier backer in the 2026 NFL draft class," his scouting report says. "...[He's also a] physical player against the run and takes on blocks with his hands to help get extension when he adds more strength."
Throughout his four years at Ohio State, Styles has appeared in 47 games, recorded 207 tackles, 18.5 tackles for a loss, eight sacks, seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles, one interception, and a fumble recovery.
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
