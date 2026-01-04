Cowboys vs Giants announcer pairing & referee assignment for Week 18

The Dallas Cowboys will take the field for the final time this season when they face the division rival New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Kickoff between the NFC East foes is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Cowboys enter the season finale as slight favorites on the road.

Dallas will be without several key starters on both sides of the ball, so some of the team's younger players will have an opportunity to showcase what they bring to the table heading into the offseason.

It's going to be interesting to see how everyone steps up to the occasion, but several others will be a part of the Sunday viewing experience.

The announcers and referees can always become hot topics during a game, so it's always nice to be prepared for what you may see go down.

Cowboys vs. Giants, Week 18 announcer pairing

On the call for the season finale will be play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler, while Cowboys legend Daryl "Moose" Johnston will serve as the analyst.

Throughout the afternoon, Allison Williams will be providing updates from the sidelines.

Cowboys vs Giants, Week 18 referee assignment

The Cowboys season finale will be called by the crew led by Adrian Hill. Hill has been an official since the 2010 season, after serving as a college ref from 2004-2009. His first NFL appearance came as a line judge during the Cowboys' game against the the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field.

He was promoted to referee following the retirements of Pete Morelli and Walt Coleman.

