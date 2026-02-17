Cowboys Emerge as Possible Landing Spot For Pro Bowler at Position of Need

The Dallas Cowboys are dialing in on their defensive woes this offseason.

After retooling the coaching staff with the addition of defensive coordinator Christian Parker and a slew of new faces, the focus is turning to the personnel on the roster.

Dallas needs to make additions at all three levels, as there are numerous weaknesses to address. Among the biggest was the lack of a consistent pass rush in 2025-26, which exposed the defensive backfield and linebackers in coverage.

Obviously, the front office didn't do the Cowboys many favors, dealing Micah Parsons ahead of the season. That forced players like Jadeveon Clowney, Dante Fowler Jr., and Donovan Ezeiruaku to try to fill the gap, leading to mixed results.

While Dallas is interested in retaining Clowney, they need more pieces in the room. A new option emerged at the beginning of the week that the franchise could consider.

Cowboys Linked To Pro Bowl Pass-Rusher

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) takes the field for a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

On Monday, the Miami Dolphins elected to release two-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Bradley Chubb. After signing a five-year/$110 million deal in 2022, Chubb's time in Miami came to an end with two seasons left on his contract.

The Dolphins saved a little under $8 million by cutting Chubb. Regardless, the move puts an experienced sack artist on the open market with free agency less than a month away.

To no surprise, the Cowboys have already been tabbed as a potential landing spot for Chubb, along with the Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Dallas actually pressured the quarterback pretty well in 2025," CBS Sports' Jared Dubin wrote. "The issue is that the Cowboys have exactly two edge rushers under contract for 2026: Donovan Ezeiruaku and James Houston. They need to fill out the room with several bodies, and bringing in Chubb could make sense so long as they don't break the bank, given their other defensive needs."

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb leaves the field following a game against the New Orleans Saints | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Chubb has the potential to be a low-risk, high-reward signing if the Cowboys put out a flier. He does bring a significant injury history. Chubb suffered a partially torn ACL in 2019 and had surgery on his ankle that ended his season in 2021. He dealt with another injury late in the 2023 campaign that kept him out for all of 2024.

It's worth noting that Chubb rebounded to start in all 17 games last season, leading Miami with 8.5 sacks, the third-most in a single year in his professional career.

A top-5 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Chubb made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2022. In 90 appearances, he's totaled 303 tackles, 53 tackles for loss, 48 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries, 7 pass deflections, and 1 interception.

