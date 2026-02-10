Cowboys' Possible George Pickens Tag & Trade Scenario Has 1 Obvious Suitor

One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Dallas Cowboys entering the NFL offseason is the long-term future of breakout star wide receiver George Pickens, who just wrapped up an incredible season in a contract year.

Pickens is now set to hit the open market, but the Cowboys have some options from the franchise tag to a potential sign-and-trade.

With key offseason dates like the franchise tag window rapidly approaching, Mason Cameron of PFF discussed the "top landing spots" for the best free agent receivers, including Pickens.

MORE: 5 Dallas Cowboys Veterans Who Won't Be on the Roster Next Season

Recent reports have indicated the Cowboys could be open to using the franchise tag on Pickens before trading him, and PFF identifies one clear suitor who has what it would take to get a deal for the Pro Bowl pass catcher done.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens runs after the catch against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

"Not many teams have both the necessary cap space and draft capital to make the potential move. However, one team that does fit the bill is the New York Jets, who possess nine combined draft picks in Rounds 1-3 over the next two drafts and hold the fourth-most cap space ($83.2 million) entering the offseason. Not to mention, the two franchises have a working relationship following the trade that sent Quinnen Williams from New York to Dallas at the deadline," Cameron writes.

"While there isn’t yet clarity on the Jets' plans at quarterback, the notion of combining Pickens with Garrett Wilson is enticing. With Pickens profiling as an elite contested-catch receiver (80th-percentile contested catch rate) with the ability to rip the top off defenses and Wilson possessing the skills to separate (81st-percentile open-target percentage) from sticky coverage, New York could build its offense around the young receiver tandem."

MORE: Post-Super Bowl Cowboys Mock Draft Features Splashy First-Round Picks

The window for teams around the league to use the franchise tag opens on Tuesday, February 17, with the deadline to tag set for March 3. It will be interesting to see how the Pickens saga continues to develop as the deadline approaches.

Pickens is coming off of a career year, so there is no denyng there would be strong interest around the league if he is available, but the Cowboys have expressed a desire to make Pickens a part of their future. Let's just hope the team doesn't drag its feet this offseason and can avoid another ugly fallout.

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In his first year with the Cowboys, Pickens had a breakout year and recorded career-highs in receptions (93), receiving yards (1,429), and touchdowns (9), receiving his first Pro Bowl nod.

New Todd McShay 2026 Mock Draft Lands Cowboys Unexpected 'Game-Wrecking' Picks

Key 2026 Dallas Cowboys NFL Offseason Dates & Events

Dallas Cowboys' Way-Too-Early 2027 Super Bowl Odds Released

Cowboys Land in Terrible Spot in Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Power Rankings

Former Dallas Cowboys Who Won Super Bowl 60 With Seattle Seahawks