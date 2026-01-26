Christian Parker Could Help Cowboys Land Upgrade at LB in NFL Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys made a wise move this offseason when they decided to name Christian Parker as their new defensive coordinator. Not only will Parker give them a chance to improve after the frustrating season with Matt Eberflus running the defense, but he could help them during NFL free agency as well.

Parker has been praised for his work with defensive backs such as Patrick Surtain II, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean. That should help as they look for more talent in the secondary this offseason, but he also has ties to a linebacker who could be a huge upgrade for the Cowboys.

Nakobe Dean, a third round pick out of Georgia in 2022, spent the first four seasons of his career playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. During the past two seasons, he’s worked with Parker, who was the Eagles’ defensive passing game coordinator.

That relationship could help the Cowboys convince Dean to leave the Eagles, and help shore up the linebacker corps in Dallas.

Nakobe Dean has question marks to go along with his incredible talent

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

There’s no denying Dean is a difference-maker. He’s impactful against the run and pass, even proving to be effective when blitzing the quarterback.

His best campaign was in 2024, which was Parker’s first year with the coaching staff. Dean recorded 128 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, and one interception that year. Unfortunately, his season ended in the Wild Card Round when he suffered a torn patellar tendon.

Dean battled knee and hamstring issues throughout 2025, but still played well with 55 tackles and four sacks in 10 games.

That said, injuries have been a major concern. Dean missed time in 2023 with a foot injury, appearing in just four games. He’s had just one season without injury concerns, which was during his rookie year when he primarily played on special teams.

That would make his signing a gamble, but it’s one worth taking considering the upside.

