Cowboys Interviewing Former NFL LB, Ex Curt Cignetti Assistant For Defensive Roles

New Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker has brought some excitement to the fan base, with his hiring being a breath of fresh air. After years of retreads, the Cowboys are going a different direction by focusing on up-and-coming talent in the coaching ranks.

Parker is now building his defensive staff, and the list of names that have been following the team's new trend.

Among the assistant coaches the Cowboys have interviewed are Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin (35), former New York Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen (49), Philadelphia Eagles assistant linebackers coach Ronell Williams (33), and Minnesota Vikings defensive line coach Marcus Dixon (41).

Now, the team is adding two more intriguing names to the list, with interviews set for Thursday, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The interviewees include a former NFL linebacker and a former assistant for Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti, who just led the Hoosiers to an undefeated season and national championship.

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Zach Orr reacts on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Dallas will be interviewing former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr and Arizona Cardinals cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith.

Orr has previous experience with Schottenheimer, spending time together in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Orr is also a Texas native, adding intrigue with a potential return home. However, he has also interviewed for the Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator job, so he could be more interested in a bigger role.

Smith, meanwhile, previously coached under Cignetti at James Madison before joining the NFL coaching ranks with the Cardinals in 2023.

There is no word on what roles Orr or Smith could fill, but it's exciting to see the type of coaches he is targeting to fill out the staff. After years familiar names who have been hopping around the league for years, it's nice to see some new blood cycling through Dallas.

Arizona Cardinals cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

