Dallas Cowboys Interviewing Intriguing USC Assistant For Defensive Role

The Dallas Cowboys' defensive staff is beginning to come together, as new defensive coordinator Christian Parker surrounds himself with some of the bright up-and-coming minds around the league.

But for the team's latest interview, it will be dipping into the college ranks.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the Cowboys are set to interview USC Trojans co-defensive coordinator, run game coordinator, and defensive line coach Eric Henderson on Sunday.

The interview follows Saturday's scheduled lineup of Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin and Philadelphia Eagles assistant linebackers coach Ronell Williams.

Henderson, who played for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets before a brief stint in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, began his coaching career in 2012 as outside linebackers coach for Georgia Military College.

Henderson then rose up the coaching ranks at Oklahoma State and UTSA before making the jump to the NFL to serve as assistant defensive line coach with the Los Angeles Rams, where he spent five years before joining USC.

During his time in Los Angeles under head coach Sean McVay, Henderson became a Super Bowl LVI champion. He also worked with Pro Bowl defensive ends Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

With his championship pedigree and handling several roles for Lincoln Riley at USC, it will be interesting to see what Henderson could bring to the table in Dallas. With a defense that has several holes, there will be plenty of room to grow into a new role if he is ultimately hired.

Dallas Cowboys run defense

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Last season, te Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.

The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

