New Cowboys Mock Draft Lands Physical Anomaly at EDGE, Polished LB

The Dallas Cowboys have some renewed hope for 2026 after making a move at defensive coordinator. Matt Eberflus is out after just one season, and Christian Parker will take over.

Parker's expertise is in pass coverage, which was a major issue for Dallas in 2025. While his arrival should help them create a better scheme, the Cowboys still need more talent.

That's why Pro Football Sports Network's Jacob Infante predicts both of their picks in Round 1 will be used on defenders. While neither selection is a defensive back, both picks would help Dallas improve their pass defense.

Pick No. 12: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk celebrates a stop as Auburn takes on the South Alabama Jaguars. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At No. 12, the Cowboys add Keldric Faulk from Auburn. Infante calls him a "physcial anomaly," while praising his ability to help against the run.

"Keldric Faulk is a physical anomaly, standing at 6’6 and weighing 288 pounds, with long arms and a frame that carries his weight very well. His size and length help him set the edge in run support, and his anchor is strong enough to stand his ground and plug up gaps up the middle," Infante wrote.

"Faulk’s pass-rushing production dropped in 2025, but he still brings a high motor and impressive size-adjusted quickness to the table."

While his pass-rate production dropped, Faulk still has plenty of potential as a pass-rusher. That will help prevent the secondary from being exposed due to lack of pressure.

Pick No. 20: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen looks on during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

At No. 20, Infante predicts Dallas will take CJ Allen out of Georgia. He's not as flashy as the other top linebackers, but he's a plug-and-play starter who rarely makes mistakes.

"He’s not the biggest linebacker in the class, but CJ Allen might be the most polished. He’s an intelligent run defender who fills his gaps properly and takes precise angles to the ball," Infante wrote.

"Allen’s exceptional athleticism enhances his calculated movements; he possesses tremendous straight-line speed, with limitless range as a tackler and impressive agility. He also brings value as a physical blitzing defender."

Allen would be a massive upgrade at linebacker, which the Cowboys need.

