Dallas Cowboys Poach Coveted Packers Assistant For Defensive Staff

The Dallas Cowboys have been working hard to put together a new defensive staff as the rebuild kicks into full swing after having the No. 30-ranked defense this past season and a league-worst pass defense.

For new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, the construction of his staff has included some up-and-coming names in the coaching ranks, and that continued with the team's latest hire.

On Saturday, the Cowboys capped off January by poaching a coach from the Green Bay Packers.

MORE: New Cowboys Mock Draft Lands Physical Anomaly at EDGE, Polished LB

Dallas has hired Packers defensive passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley, who previously served as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers. He also served as defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Volunteers and was an assistant for the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The #Cowboys are expected to hire #Packers defensive pass game coordinator Derrick Ansley, sources tell @CBSSports.



Before Green Bay, was defensive coordinator for the Chargers. Has also been a college defensive coordinator at Tennessee and worked for other teams like Alabama… pic.twitter.com/mqpxPgIOUJ — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 31, 2026

Ansley played safety during his college football career at Troy.

During his time at Alabama, Ansley helped develop some incredible defensive backs, like Chuck Bednarik Award and Jim Thorpe Award winner Minkah Fitzpatrick, along with All-American Marlon Humphrey.

It will be interesting to see what he can do with the young talent in the Cowboys' secondary. Whatever he brings to the table, it will be a welcomed upgrade over what the team suffered through this past season.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Interviewing Two Prominent Defensive Assistants on Friday

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and a 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.

6 Dallas Cowboys Dream Targets in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Lands 'Unique' Hybrid LB, CB With 'Serious Gas'

3 Senior Bowl EDGE Rushers Putting Themselves on Cowboys’ Radar

Cowboys 'Most Likely' Cap Casualties Include 53-Game Starter, All-Pro DT

George Pickens' Dallas Cowboys Future Appears to be Written on the Wall