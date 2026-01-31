Dallas Cowboys Poach Coveted Packers Assistant For Defensive Staff
The Dallas Cowboys have been working hard to put together a new defensive staff as the rebuild kicks into full swing after having the No. 30-ranked defense this past season and a league-worst pass defense.
For new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, the construction of his staff has included some up-and-coming names in the coaching ranks, and that continued with the team's latest hire.
On Saturday, the Cowboys capped off January by poaching a coach from the Green Bay Packers.
Dallas has hired Packers defensive passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley, who previously served as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers. He also served as defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Volunteers and was an assistant for the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Ansley played safety during his college football career at Troy.
During his time at Alabama, Ansley helped develop some incredible defensive backs, like Chuck Bednarik Award and Jim Thorpe Award winner Minkah Fitzpatrick, along with All-American Marlon Humphrey.
It will be interesting to see what he can do with the young talent in the Cowboys' secondary. Whatever he brings to the table, it will be a welcomed upgrade over what the team suffered through this past season.
Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings
Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.
Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and a 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.
Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.
