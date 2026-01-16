How NFL draft development plays role in Cowboys defensive coordinator search

The Dallas Cowboys' offseason is underway, and there has been some reason for excitement through the few weeks since the team was eliminated from NFL playoff contention.

Dallas fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and has since interviewed some up-and-coming names in the coaching world. The team is taking a different approach than seasons past and appears to have a more well-thought-out plan.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones recently spoke about the team's search for a new defensive coordinator, and the 2026 NFL draft is on everyone's mind. Dallas has struggled to develop draft picks on the defensive side of the ball, so it is key to find the right man to lead a revamped unit.

"When you have the interview, you look for those traits. Are they a great teacher? Can they communicate and verbalize complicated things in a way that makes it easy for the players so he doesn't have to be out there thinking?" Jones said.

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With plenty of young talent and building blocks on the roster, the Cowboys are hoping to bring in a defensive coordinator who can help with player development, especially with two first-round picks in the spring.

"We also want to know their vision for how they develop young guys because we've got two first-round picks," Jones said, via DallasCowboys.com.

"A lot of people, and probably rightfully so, think they may end up being defensive players, but at the same time we were going to draft a defensive player when we drafted CeeDee Lamb… I think it's just a work in progress, and I think it's coming together good for us."

Dallas is currently holds the No. 12 and No. 20 overall picks, so they will have some intriguing options on the table.

The 2026 NFL Draft logo is displayed atop the NFL Draft countdown clock. | Ethan Morrison / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

