Cowboys Predicted to Retain Top Player in 2026 NFL Free Agency

George Pickens had a career year in 2025 after being traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Dallas Cowboys.

With Dak Prescott as his quarterback, Pickens recorded personal best statistics with 93 receptions, 1,429 yards, and nine touchdowns. He’s now set for free agency and could land a massive deal if he hits the open market.

There are predictions that Pickens could make more money outside of Dallas, but Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay expects him to return to the Cowboys.

”Although the Cowboys would probably prefer to retain Pickens on a long-term deal, the team could opt to franchise tag the wideout to ensure he sticks around at least one more year,” Kay wrote.

“It would behoove Dallas to avoid losing Pickens in wake of his first Pro Bowl campaign. With a wide receiver's projected tag value of $28 million for the 2026 season, the Cowboys should have no issues retaining him for another season at that cost.”

Will George Pickens accept the franchise tag?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The franchise tag is often cited as a reason Pickens will stay in Dallas, but will he be willing to play on a one-year deal? Or will he angle for more security?

Pickens is represented by David Mulugheta, the same agent who helped Micah Parsons force his way out of Dallas in 2025. Parsons was traded despite having one year remaining on his deal and little leverage.

That’s why the franchise tag is no guarantee that Pickens will stay in Dallas. Instead of finding out if that’s going to be a problem, the Cowboys should focus on a long-term extension.

Not only does this prevent any drama, but the Cowboys could spread out his cap hit to fit better in 2026, rather than dedicating at least $28 million to Pickens in one season.

