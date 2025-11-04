Dallas Cowboys make splash trade for top All-Pro DL target at NFL deadline
Jerry Jones said the Dallas Cowboys were going to be active at the NFL trade deadline, and he wasn't lying.
Dallas kicked the morning off by trading for Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, giving them a starting-caliber player at a position of need. After that trade was made, Jones teased more work could be done before the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline.
MORE: NFL analyst gives Cowboys brutal grade for Logan Wilson trade
That proved to be true as NFL reporter Tom Pelissero reports that Dallas made a deal with the New York Jets for All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.
In exchange for Williams, the Cowboys sent New York their first-round pick in 2027 and a second-rounder in 2026.
Williams was the third overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Alabama and has three Pro Bowl nods and is a one-time First-Team All-Pro.
Dallas Cowboys now have an elite defender to build around
At 27 years old, Williams is entering his prime and still has two years left on his four-year, $96 million contract extension signed in 2023. That gives them someone to build around on a defensive line that needs a leader.
Williams is a capable defender against the run and pass, standing out as one of the best run defenders in the NFL. He's also recorded 40 sacks in seven years, including a career-high 12 in 2022.
It's a great move for a Dallas team that needs to get better now, and in future years. It's even more surprising they were able to keep both their first-round picks in 2026.
