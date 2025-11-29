Cowboys' Malik Davis emotionally reflects on Thanksgiving breakout game

The Dallas Cowboys' big win on Thanksgiving Day over the Kansas City Chiefs was much-needed for the team as it fights to remain in the NFL playoff mix.

While the Cowboys had a strong second-half performance, it was a 43-yard touchdown run by backup running back Malik Davis in the second quarter that sparked the team's offense and provided some momentum, giving the Cowboys a 17-14 halftime lead.

It was Davis' first rushing touchdown in three years and the longest of his career.

Following the best game of his professional career, Davis reflected on his breakout performance, which he admits was an emotional one.

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"It's a great feeling," Davis said, via DallasCowboys.com. "I told [my teammates] when I was coming off the field, I was like, 'It's no better feeling, you know?' I prayed so hard for these moments, and my teammates, they watched me, and they know what I've been going through — my family, they watched me come in and work every day, and it feels great.

"Now that the world can see, I'm just scratching the surface. They just saw a little peek of what I could do."

True RB2 emerges

Dallas Cowboys receiver Ryan Flournoy and running back Malik Davis celebrate a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have been searching for a true RB2 all season, following a season-ending injury to Miles Sanders and a disappointing start to Jaydon Blue's rookie season. Davis has spent time going between the gameday roster and practice squad, but never lost his confidence.

That paid off in a big way on Thanksgiving Day, and now Davis is hoping to continue making the most of his opportunity to earn a bigger role in the explosive Dallas offense.

This season, Davis has made the most of his 13 carries, averaging 7.5 yards per carry and rushing for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Davis' next opportunity to make an impact will come on Thursday, December 4, when the Cowboys kick off Week 14 against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff at Ford Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

