Cowboys elevate familiar RB reinforcement from practice squad for Week 11
The Dallas Cowboys are hours away from returning to the field on Monday Night Football with a Week 11 showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime. It's the final game of Week 11, and an important one for the Cowboys as they aim to learn what direction the remainder of the season will go.
In anticipation of Monday night's game, the Cowboys made a series of moves to address the game day roster.
Starting safety Malik Hooker has been activated from injured reserve, while offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius has been sent to IR. But the team wasn't done making moves yet.
Dallas also elevated running back Malik Davis from the practice squad. Davis has seen limited time this season, but has been a running back that Dallas turns to when needing reinforcements at the position.
We will learn if he has any role in the offense when the team kicks off tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.
Malik Davis stats & info
Davis was a standout for the Florida Gators, where he showed off his versatility throughout his collegiate career. Davis went pro after recording 1,470 rushing yards and 8 rushing touchdowns, while recording 70 catches for 726 yards and two additional scores.
Davis has spent time bouncing from the practice squad to the active roster throughout his career. During his rookie campaign, Davis saw his most extensive action with 161 rushing yards and one touchdown, along with six catches for 63 yards, in 12 appearances. Unfortunately, Davis has appeared in just six games since then.
Despite his limited action in the regular season, Davis has made an impact, and the team keeps calling his name. During the 2025 preseason, the Cowboys found themselves short-handed at running back and gave Davis the call. Just 24 hours later, Davis finished as the team's leading rusher.
Davis has appeared in three games for the Cowboys this season, and 18 throughout his career. Now, he's back on the gameday roster yet again.
