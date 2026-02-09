Dallas Cowboys May Kick Off 2026 Season Against Reigning Super Bowl Champs

The Dallas Cowboys are moving forward under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. After missing the postseason for the second year in a row, Dallas is hoping an offseason focus on retooling its defense and keeping the band together on offense will result in consistent success in 2026.

There were plenty of promising moments in year one, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. The Cowboys ranked near the top of the league in multiple statistics, but arguably the worst defense in franchise history prevented the franchise from competing for its ultimate goal; another Super Bowl title.

As of now, the Seattle Seahawks are the reigning champions of the league, taking down the New England Patriots 29-13 on Sunday. The improbable ascension of quarterback Sam Darnold and a blistering defensive effort resulted in an unlikely run as Seattle won it all.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold holds the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Under second-year head coach Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks have proven to be a force. The franchise doesn't project to drop-off going into 2026.

While the Cowboys don't have the dates officially finalized on their schedule for next year, the team already knows its 17 opponents. There's a possibility that Dallas could open the campaign on the road in Seattle.

Cowboys Could Face Seahawks To Open The Season

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy on the podium after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Everyone loves a good challenge. That's exactly what the Cowboys could be up against in early September.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dallas is among nine teams that have the possibility of facing Seattle in Week 1. The Seahawks will open the season at home on Thursday, September 10.

Other franchises in the running include the Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks defeated all three of those teams on their way to a Lombardi Trophy, so it could make for a good storyline.

At the same time, the Cowboys are one of the most popular teams in professional sports and would certainly bring in plenty of eyes.

Dallas and Seattle haven't faced off since the 2023 season. In that matchup, the Cowboys prevailed 41-35 behind 299 passing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Dak Prescott. A lot has changed for the two franchises since then.

The Cowboys already have at least one memorable game on their schedule. Though an opponent has yet to be revealed, Dallas will travel to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, to play in Maracanã Stadium. It'll be the first time the NFL has ever gone to Rio De Janeiro.

