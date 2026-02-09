Cowboys' Ideal 2026 Draft Target Identified By College Football Insider

The Dallas Cowboys are in the process of revamping the defense entering the NFL offseason, with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker immediately bringing some excitement with the construction of his coaching staff.

One area of need for the Cowboys is in the secondary, after ranking dead last in the league last season in pass defense, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Luckily for Dallas, there is an immediate fix that should be on the team's radar in the upcoming NFL draft.

College football insider Joel Klatt recently discussed the ideal pick for Dallas with their first pick in the draft, and turned his attention to versatile Ohio State star defensive back Caleb Downs.

"He is an NFL All-Pro waiting in the wings. He is the smartest defender that I've ever covered in college football."



"Caleb Downs, in my estimation, is the safest pick in the draft. He is an NFL All-Pro player. waiting in the wings. He is the smartest defender that I've ever covered in college football. This guy can do just about everything," Klatt said. "We called him the Swiss Army Knife. They built the defense around him.

"He's the best and most cerebral defensive player in college football that I've ever covered. And I think Dallas takes Caleb Downs right here. I think it would be their best pick in a long, long time. It would be the first safety taken in the top 15 since Kyle Hamilton. But this is justified. In fact, I think Downs should get selected higher than this, but the positional aspect of the value probably lands him here around 12 to the Dallas Cowboys."

Downs kicked off his college career as a standout freshman at Alabama before making the move to Columbus. Downs is a versatile player who can make plays at multiple levels, which is something the Cowboys' defense desperately needs. Last season, Downs recorded 68 tackles, five tackles for a loss, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

