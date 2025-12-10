Cowboys-Vikings uniform matchup brings traditional look for Week 15

The Dallas Cowboys welcome the Minnesota Vikings to AT&T Stadium in Week 15 for a primetime showdown on Sunday Night Football in what feels like a must-win game.

While the Cowboys technically do not need to win out to reach the playoffs, it's the team's best chance for success. Dallas currently trails the Philadelphia Eagles in the race for the NFC East crown by 1.5 games.

The Cowboys enter the game as 5.5-point favorites at home, so there is some confidence that the team will be able to escape with a victory.

When the two teams take the field under the Sunday night lights, it will be a traditional uniform matchup that pops on the screen.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Dallas will be suited up in its traditional white uniform, while the Vikings will be rocking their home purple. It is one of the Cowboys' two remaining games wearing the white jerseys.

In Week 16 and on Christmas Day, the Cowboys will be rocking the dreaded navy blue jerseys.

Let's just hope the team can go out and perform at a high level regardless of the color of their jersey, because where things currently stand, Dallas can ill-afford to drop another game.

A full look at the Cowboys' 2025 uniform schedule for the remaining regular season games can be seen below (home games in bold).

2025 Dallas Cowboys remaining uniform schedule

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

WEEK 15: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF) | PRIMARY WHITE | NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET

WEEK 16: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers | NAVY BLUE | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 17: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (Christmas) | NAVY BLUE | Netflix | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 18: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (TBD) | PRIMARY WHITE

