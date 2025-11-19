Dallas Cowboys, NFC East Hard Knocks official trailer released
The Dallas Cowboys are no strangers to reality television. Not only is following the team a 24/7 soap opera, but this summer season 2 of the Netflix docuseriesAmerica's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and the Netflix docuseries America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys debuted, following the 1990s Cowboys dynasty.
Now, they're coming back to television in the middle of the NFL regular season.
The latest edition of HBO's hit series Hard Knocks: In-Season with the NFC East is set to premiere on Tuesday, December 2, at 9:00 p.m. ET.
Along with the official premiere date, HBO revealed the trailer for this year's edition of the show, following the Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and New York Giants.
Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East will provide behind-the-scenes coverage of the Cowboys and their rivals, providing never-before-seen details and highlights throughout the course of a stressful season.
"We are thrilled to provide 'Hard Knocks' fans a summer with the Bills and winter with the Cowboys, Giants, Commanders and Eagles in the first year of our exciting new deal with NFL Films," Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller, co-executive vice presidents HBO Documentary and Family Programming, and Bentley Weiner, senior vice president HBO Sports Documentaries said in a press release when the news was first announced. "There will be no shortage of star power."
The series will air every Tuesday night throughout the regular season and into the NFL playoffs.
Additional information on the series can be seen below.
'Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East' TV & viewing info
Premiere Date: Tuesday, December 2
Episode Air Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
TV Info: HBO
Live Stream: HBO Max
Synopsis: "HARD KNOCKS: IN SEASON WITH THE NFC EAST will follow the reigning Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants, and the Washington Commanders during the final stretch of the NFL season. From wins and losses to injuries and adversity, the series will capture an inside look at life in one of football’s most historic divisions. The series will be narrated by Liev Schreiber."
