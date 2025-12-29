NFC East power rankings for Week 18 have Cowboys looking forward to next year

The Dallas Cowboys picked up a win on Christmas Day against the Washington Commanders. That victory means they swept one of their NFC East rivals, and can sweep another in Week 18.

Dallas takes on the New York Giants in the season finale, and another win would improve them to 8-8-1, with a record of 5-1 in the division.

As impressive as their work in the NFC East has been this year, the Cowboys are still looking up at the division winners in our latest NFC East power rankings.

4. New York Giants (3-13)

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks returns a punt for a touchdown in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants ended a nine-game losing streak by winning convincingly over the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend. In the end, that might have accomplished nothing outside of losing them the No. 1 overall pick.

3. Washington Commanders (4-12)

Washington Commanders quarterback Josh Johnson passes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Injuries have been a problem for Dan Quinn’s team all season. In Week 17, they were forced to start Josh Johnson at quarterback, and somehow made it a close game against Dallas. It’s been a steep decline after making the NFC Championship Game one season ago.

2. Dallas Cowboys (7-8-1)

Dallas Cowboys WR Kavontae Turpin carries the ball after a reception for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott is having one of the best seasons of his career, but the Cowboys won’t be able to finish with more than eight wins. Their offense has been explosive all year, but their atrocious play on defense continues to hold them back.

Dallas has the talent to contend with the Eagles, but they have to fix their defense. That starts with finding a new defensive coordinator in the offseason.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (11-5)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts breaks a tackle against Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Eagles held on for a win, 13-12 against the Buffalo Bills in Week 17. In that victory, Jalen Hurts didn’t complete a single pass in the second half.

That won’t be something they can lean on in the postseason, however, so Hurts will have to figure out how to snap out of those slumps if they want to repeat as Super Bowl champs.

