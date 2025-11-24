ESPN host makes bold prediction for Dallas Cowboys-Chiefs Thanksgiving game

The Dallas Cowboys left the NFL world in awe on Sunday evening, with a surprising comeback win over the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas spotted the Eagles 21 points, before storming back with an incredible second-half performance.

While Cowboys Nation was thrilled with the result, another person who was boasting after the win was ESPN host Mike Greenberg, who had a score to settle with Stephen A. Smith.

Greeny predicted the Cowboys would take down the Eagles in Week 12, and had to make sure he reminded Stephen A. of his prediction. Not only did Greenberg celebrate the win, but he had a bold claim for the Cowboys for the remainder of the season.

Greenberg believes the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving will set television records, but also that the team will be able to make a playoff run.

.@Espngreeny had to make sure @stephenasmith knew he was right about the Cowboys 😂 pic.twitter.com/HXhXJwqUSW — First Take (@FirstTake) November 24, 2025

"So I've known Stephen A. that long. And this might be the very first time that I've ever won him over in an argument. I came in here last Tuesday. I said, Stephen A., the Cowboys are for real. You were making fun of me. You were saying I was entertainment tonight. I'm Kevin Frazier all of a sudden. Well, now, all of a sudden, look at the Dallas Cowboys. What have we said about them all year long? Their offense is great. Their defense is abysmal. Suddenly, it's not so abysmal," Greeny said.

"They just need to be decent. The Cowboy defense looked decent yesterday. They shut the Eagles down to absolutely nothing after the 21-0 lead. Dak did his magic. And all of a sudden, it sets up what will be the most anticipated and, Stephen A., I'm going to predict the most viewed NFL regular season game in the sports history ever. On Thursday against the Kansas City Chiefs, and Shea, I heard you reading the numbers and the percentages, but magical things can happen coming off wins like this. If the Cowboys win on Thursday, Stephen A., and I'm predicting they will, I believe the Cowboys make a second half run. Schedule gets pretty soft after the Detroit game. I predict they make a second-half run. and are at minimum in the playoff chase to the final two weeks of the season, where they have Washington and the Giants."

Dallas consistently has the most-watched game on Thanksgiving, and with a marquee matchup like the Chiefs, it would be a surprise if it doesn't come close to smashing ratings records.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chiefs is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Let's see if the unlikely momentum can continue rolling on Thursday evening.

A view of Dallas Cowboys fans in turkey helmets before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

