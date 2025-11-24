Cowboys keep playoff hopes alive, but odds still aren’t in their favor

The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a miraculous win on Sunday, shocking the Philadelphia Eagles in the process.

Philly had a commanding 21-0 lead at halftime as the Cowboys failed to capitalize on several scoring opportunities. Then in the second half, Dallas went on a 24-0 run, which included a game-winning field goal as time expired.

It was the first time this season that Dallas pulled off back-to-back wins, and improved their overall record to 5-5-1. It even keeps them in the playoff race, even though their odds might only seem favorable to Lloyd Christmas. According to Kalshi, Dallas has just a 17 percent chance of making the postseason.

Dallas Cowboys chances of making the playoffs are now 17% — per @Kalshi pic.twitter.com/rDrfpeTrRO — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) November 24, 2025

Cowboys’ odds can increase dramatically with a win in Week 13

Dallas Cowboys LB Kenneth Murray, Jr. reacts after retrieving a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys got no help this weekend, with teams ahead of them in the playoff race securing wins. Still, a win against the Kansas City Chiefs on a short week would do wonders to boost their chances.

While such a win would have seemed like a dream early in the season, that’s no longer the case. The addition of Quinnen Williams has given the defense a massive boost, as we saw against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11 and the Eagles in Week 12.

The entire defensive line has fared better due to the attention Williams commands, and they could find even more success against the Chiefs with guard Trey Smith ruled out.

Throw in the explosive play on offense provided by wide receiver George Pickens, and it’s easy to see this team going on a run.

Of course, the first step is handling business on Thanksgiving Day. If they can do that, it will be difficult not to buy in.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens smiles after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

