Jerry Jones makes snarky comment ahead of Dallas Cowboys-Micah Parsons reunion
Jerry Jones is coming face-to-face with his biggest offseason decision on Sunday night as the Dallas Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers and former first-round pick Micah Parsons. Though Jones has downplayed the significance of Parsons' return to AT&T Stadium, there's no question the edge rusher will be going full-tilt at quarterback Dak Prescott.
The octogenarian got a little snarky in response to a question about how his offense will approach guarding the Packers' newest weapon.
“While he does make great plays, there is also a way to approach playing against Micah," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday. "As we know, we didn’t exactly win the Super Bowl those years.”
Even though teams found ways to make Parsons less of a game-wrecker when he was with Dallas, he was still one of the most effective pass rushers in the league.
If the Cowboys double or triple team Parsons on Sunday, the Packers have a plan for that.
"If he's going to get double teamed and triple teamed, we're going to have a lot of guys with a lot of sacks and a lot of pressures, and we're going to start drawing up some fun stuff," Packers DC Jeff Hafley said this week.
Jones: Not the time for closure with Parsons
The Cowboys don't plan to acknowledge Parsons' return to AT&T Stadium on Sunday night because Jones doesn't think anyone needs "closure" on that era.
MORE: Micah Parsons unbothered by lack of Dallas Cowboys tribute in return
There was a lot of drama surrounding Parsons before the team opted to trade him due to his contract holdout, but the drama ended with the trade, according to Jones. Dak Prescott expressed similar sentiments last month.
"Candidly, if closure were an issue, I should've had that discussion with the mirror before I made the trade," Jones said. "Dak's absolutely right, that was when all the drama was gone, is when you decided to make the trade."
The drama may be gone but the criticism won't be until Jones and the Cowboys prove the Parsons trade was more fruitful than detrimental.
