Jerry Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade offer reaction with Eagles
By all accounts, the Dallas Cowboys trade of Micah Parsons could have been a lot worse.
On Monday, it was reported that none other than the Philadelphia Eagles proposed a trade with Dallas for their superstar edge rusher, only to be turned down by Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' decision makers.
That deal, which was reported to contain at least four draft picks, including two first rounders and perhaps even a player, was a much more lucrative return for Parsons. However, the Cowboys did not want to trade their star to a division rival.
But apparently, there was no price that Jones would accept that would have involved Parsons making his way to Philadelphia.
According to Jones himself, during an interview with 105.3 The Fan, he did not even attempt to counteroffer the Eagles' proposal, shutting down the questions without hesitation.
“There was no counteroffer,” Jones told Shan and RJ on Tuesday.
In fact, according to Jones, it was no surprise that offers started lining up for the Parsons, once it became known that Dallas was intent on moving him.
"The thought all along was to see where the interest level was, and that was very important. And from the get go, that was an effort on our part to chum up interest. And that's, that's a part of what was going on during those months that we were talking about Micah, and as it would happen, as it always happens, once that interest started really peaking, then you started having that phone ring. That's exactly what the plan was: to see if that phone would ring and the proposition be there enough for us to make the move."
At the end of the day, however, the Cowboys' ideal offer wasn't on the table, as there was not an AFC team that offered up enough in exchange for Parsons.
Regardless, the Packers - despite their offer being less valuable were the next best thing.
Why? Because the weren't the Eagles.
