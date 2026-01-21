Cowboys in Danger of Key Assistant Coach Getting Poached By AFC Team

The Dallas Cowboys coaching staff is undergoing an overhaul, with the team firing defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to kick off its offseason.

While Eberflus is officially on the outs, some of the team's assistants could also be on the move as the NFL head coaching carousel sorts itself out. One of the first dominoes to fall was with the Miami Dolphins, who hired former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as the team's new head coach.

As Hafley begins building his staff in Miami, he has some Cowboys assistants on his radar.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Dolphins have requested an interview with Cowboys assistant special teams coach Carlos Polk. Polk has been an assistant special teams coach across the league since 2010, following his playing career with the Chargers and Cowboys.

San Diego Chargers linebacker Carlos Polk celebrates after a defensive touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts at Qualcomm Stadium | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

While the Dolphins have requested the interview with Polk, he may not the only Cowboys assistant who gets a look from Miami. Cowboys quarterbacks coach Steve Shimko was Hafley's offensive coordinator at Boston College, leading many to speculate whether he could reunite with his former colleague.

Shimko has been on the Cowboys' staff for the past two seasons, after spending four at Boston College, so it will certainly be an interesting situation to watch play out.

If the Cowboys are forced to replace a key assistant like Shimko, Brian Schottenheimer has a major decision to help keep Dak Prescott happy.

Prescott is coming off a major bounce-back year, where he finished third in the league in passing yards with 4,552, fourth in passing touchdowns with 30, and fifth in QBR (70.3). Prescott threw just 10 interceptions.

Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks coach Steve Shimko talks with quarterback Dak Prescott during training camp at River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

