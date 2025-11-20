Cowboys-Eagles Week 12 announcer assignment brings back familiar voice
The Dallas Cowboys aim to keep the momentum rolling in Week 12 of the NFL season with another high-profile matchup. While this game won't take place in primetime, there will be a lot of attention on the 'Boys in "America's Game of the Week."
Dallas hosts the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium for the afternoon showdown, which will be the premier broadcast of the weekend for FOX Sports.
Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.
As "America's Game of the Week," the game has been assigned to FOX Sports' A-Team for the afternoon. That means that Cowboys fans will once again be serenaded by Tom Brady in the booth.
Brady joins Kevin Burkhardt on the call, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be providing updates from the sidelines.
Entering Sunday afternoon's crucial NFC East showdown, the Cowboys are slight 3.5-point underdogs at home, while the over/under is set for 47.5 total points.
If you want to bet on the game straight up, the Eagles are a -185 favorite on the moneyline, while the Cowboys are +155 underdogs. That means you would have to wager $185 on the Eagles to win $100, while a $100 bet on the Cowboys at home could land you a $155 profit.
All of the information you need for Sunday afternoon's showdown can be seen below.
Cowboys vs. Eagles announcer assignments & viewing info
Date: Sunday, November 23
Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: FOX
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
Betting Odds: Eagles -3.5 | O/U: 47.5
