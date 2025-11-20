Cowboys defensive line has golden chance to dominate Eagles depleted o-line
The Dallas Cowboys had a dominant performance on both sides of the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 11 of the NFL season, and everyone will be waiting to see if that momentum can carry over.
This weekend, the Cowboys return home to host the division rival, Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, in a rematch of the season opener.
Dallas faces a tough task, but the team's injury report on Wednesday afternoon showed that the Cowboys' revamped defensive line has a huge opportunity to continue the once again put on a show.
Eagles star left tackle Lane Johnson, undeniably one of the best tackles in the league, is dealing with a Lisfranc injury. While it may not be season ending, he is very unlikely to suit up on Sunday afternoon. There is also concern for center Cam Jurgens, the anchor of the line, as he remains in concussion protocol and did not participate on Wednesday.
The star offensive line duo were the only Eagles players not to participate in Wednesday's practice.
Jaelan Phillips, who the team acquired at the trade deadline, was limited with a shoulder injury, while offensive linemen Myles Hinton (back) and Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle) were full participants.
Dallas' defensive tackle room now includes All-Pro Quinnen Williams, three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark, $80 million man Osa Odighizuwa, and veteran Solomon Thomas, while rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku is coming off the edge as the league's most effective rookie pass rusher.
It's going to be a matchup to watch, and will be interesting to see if the Cowboys' defensive line can once again put together a dominant performance. Everything is in place for that to happen, so let's hope the unit can rally together one more time.
Dominant defense here to stay?
Former No. 1 overall pick Jadevon Clowney praised the defensive line as a whole, saying, “We killed the run early and made them one-dimensional.
"That’s all you could ask for, (Williams) comes in and does his job. Him, Osa (Odighizuwa), and Kenny (Clark), we got three of the best defensive tackles in the league. What else are they supposed to do, besides dominate? I expect that for the rest of the year.”
Let's hope that Clowney's expectations become a reality after the early-season struggles on defense held the team back in a major way.
