New Cowboys 2026 mock draft makes shock skill position pick, adds EDGE
The Dallas Cowboys are now "in the mix" for the NFL playoffs after an impressive outing in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the team has long odds to actually make the postseason dream become a reality.
With a difficult stretch of games to finish off the month, we will quickly learn whether the Cowboys are actual contenders for the postseason or if they should turn their attention to the 2026 NFL Draft.
If the draft becomes the focus, there will be plenty for the team to analyze with two first-round picks. That gives the team a strong arsenal of picks that could address multiple areas of need remaining on the roster.
This week, ESPN's Matt Miller shared his thoughts on how the first round could play out, and the Cowboys make a surprising splash with the first pick that has Jerry Jones' fingerprints all over it.
With the second-round pick, the Cowboys continue their search for an EDGE, despite the emergence of Donovan Ezeiruaku.
Let's take a full look at how Miller has the Cowboys drafting in the first round next spring.
Pick 13: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
Love isn't a necessity for the Cowboys, but if he falls outside of the top 10, he would undoubtedly be the best player available. And with two first-round picks, the Cowboys could decide to roll the dice. After all, we know Jerry Jones loves to make a splash.
"I think Love is one of the three best players in the class and an RB prospect on par with Bijan Robinson or Saquon Barkley. Love would be a dream come true for the Cowboys, whose No. 1 running back (Javonte Williams) is set to be an unrestricted free agent. A true home run threat at 6-foot and 214 pounds, Love has ripped off touchdown runs of 98 and 94 yards in back-to-back seasons. His elite patience and burst are ideal for a zone rushing scheme, plus he has the all-around ability to boost the Cowboys' loaded passing attack."
This season, Love has 1,135 yards rushing and 14 rushing yards, while adding 26 catches for 274 yards and another three scores.
Pick 24 (via Green Bay) - Damon Wilson II, Edge, Missouri
Wilson transferred to Missouri for his junior season after spending the first two years of his collegiate career with the Georgia Bulldogs. In his lone year at Mizzou, Wilson has recorded 17 tackles, seven sacks, seven tackles for a loss, one interception, and one fumble recovery.
Throughout his career, Wilson has accounted for 10.5 sacks and 13 tackles for a loss.
"A prized recruit in the transfer portal, Wilson arrived at Missouri after leaving Georgia. He has posted seven sacks and an interception this season while impressing with his first-step quickness and use of length at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds. Wilson reminds me of James Pearce Jr. in his athletic profile and is posting the stats to back up that comparison. Dallas could use a player like Wilson off the edge after trading away Micah Parsons and rebuilding the interior defensive line by trading for defensive tackles Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark."
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
