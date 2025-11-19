Cowboys Country

Cowboys' first Week 12 injury report includes Dak Prescott but good news on D

The Dallas Cowboys released the team's first injury report for Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles, with Dak Prescott popping up, but it's great news on defense.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on the bench in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on the bench in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have dropped the team's first injury report for a crucial Week 12 showdown in the NFC East against the Philadelphia Eagles. Luckily, fans were not blindsided after head coach Brian Schottenheimer let everyone know earlier in the day that Dak Prescott would appear with a hip issue.

It is a minor issue for Prescott, who was "banged up" during the team's dominant Monday Night Football win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Prescott still will handle his full workload picks up, according to Coach Schotty, who noted the listing was precautionary after playing on Monday night and not having a typical "rest day" for the week.

While Prescott is on the list, there is great news on the defensive side of the ball. Veteran defensive lineman Solomon Thomas was a limited participant and is trending in the right direction, while defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, who dominated in the preseason, was a full participant.

Los Angeles Rams center Beaux Limmer and Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey battle on the line
Los Angeles Rams center Beaux Limmer and Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey battle on the line / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Other players who appeared in the first injury report of the week were defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney and Dante Fowler, safeties Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson, and guard Tyler Smith.

No one appears to be in danger of missing Sunday afternoon's meeting with the Eagles.

Kickoff between Dallas and Philadelphia is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady on the call, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will provide updates from the sideline. A full look at the team's first injury report of the week can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys' injury report for Week 12 - Wednesday, November 19

Let's hope that everything continues to be positive on the health front for the team as it enters Sunday, because a big win would keep the momentum rolling into a short week with Thanksgiving, and could completely shake up the NFC East.

