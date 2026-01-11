Cowboys plan more defensive coordinator interviews for Week 2 of search

The Dallas Cowboys' search for a new defensive coordinator is in full swing, with three interviews conducted over the past few days.

Dallas has interviewed Minnesota Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones, Cleveland Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda, and Denver Broncos defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard.

The Cowboys requested to interview Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich for the vacancy, but were denied by Atlanta, which is searching for a new head coach after firing another potential Dallas candidate, Raheem Morris.

This week, the team plans to continue its search, with all eyes on Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who is one of the high-profile names that has been linked to the team. Of course, Flores is also under consideration for head coaching gigs, and would likely prefer a promotion over a lateral move.

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores

"After the Cowboys conducted three interviews for their vacant DC spot, the organization has plans to interview more people next week," Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News wrote.

"Jim Leonhard spoke to club officials on Saturday. He was the last of the initial 3 candidates to have an interview."

Flores interviewed for head coaching vacancies last week, and will be free to interview for defensive coordinator openings this week, beginning on Wednesday. Let's hope Flores is one of the names the team brings in for a talk.

Whoever takes over in Dallas will have a difficult task at hand. The Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns. Dallas also ranked last in the NFL in passing defense, at No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, the second-highest total behind the New York Jets, who failed to record an interception in 2025.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus

